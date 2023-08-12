Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $190.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

