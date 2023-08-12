Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

Deere & Company stock opened at $435.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

