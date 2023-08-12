Comparing Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals N/A N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A -1.33% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Critical Minerals and Gatos Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $100,000.00 66.10 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $14.53 million ($0.06) -71.99

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Critical Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Canadian Critical Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

