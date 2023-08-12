Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

