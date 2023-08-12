Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 375,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

