Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,851. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

