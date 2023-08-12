Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0 %

LRCX stock traded down $34.42 on Friday, reaching $651.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

