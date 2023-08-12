Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,799.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,721,000 after acquiring an additional 369,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

