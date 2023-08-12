Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Visa by 90.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 70.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the first quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.66 and its 200 day moving average is $229.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

