Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Starbucks by 41.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

