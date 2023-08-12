CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRMZ remained flat at $2.63 on Friday. 1,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.21.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

