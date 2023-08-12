CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CRSP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

