Critical Contrast: Cibus (CBUS) and Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 262 738 772 82 2.36

Profitability

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -530.20% -143.18% Cibus Competitors -905.97% -51.40% -27.09%

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -1.05 Cibus Competitors $5.52 billion $1.09 billion 5.80

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

