Critical Contrast: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 48.82% 23.55% 8.37% Cenovus Energy 6.98% 14.29% 7.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.48 $1.85 billion $5.00 1.30 Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.73 $4.96 billion $1.48 13.37

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19 Cenovus Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 61.11%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

