Crypterium Reaches Market Cap of $8.33 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0875 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $772,030.96 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,177,636 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

