CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSL Trading Up 0.2 %
CSLLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $110.25.
About CSL
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.