CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Trading Up 0.2 %

CSLLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. CSL has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $110.25.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

