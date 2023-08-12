Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 162.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Cummins stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.72. The stock had a trading volume of 627,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

