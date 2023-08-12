CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 20,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 539,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,728,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

