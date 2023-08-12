CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,522,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $508.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.54 and its 200 day moving average is $486.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

