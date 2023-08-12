D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Issues Earnings Results

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,921. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $53,979.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victoria Brydon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emil Michael sold 29,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $53,979.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QBTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

