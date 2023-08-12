David McCreadie Acquires 6,860 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider David McCreadie bought 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £39,788 ($50,847.28).

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of STB opened at GBX 662 ($8.46) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.31). The company has a market capitalization of £123.93 million, a PE ratio of 430.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 600.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 661.85.

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,960.53%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

