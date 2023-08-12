Desjardins Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.56.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$49.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.49, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

