Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.00.

TSE:TOU opened at C$69.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$64.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.73. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

