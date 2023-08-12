Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €21.78 ($23.93) and last traded at €21.76 ($23.91). 26,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.54 ($23.67).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

