Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

