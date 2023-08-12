DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Short Interest Update

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGNOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. DIAGNOS has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.62.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

