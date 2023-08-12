Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.32 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $364.00 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $254.49 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.65.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 91.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

