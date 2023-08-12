Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,014,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $45,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.42. 474,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,876. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

