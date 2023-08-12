Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 189.6% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZU. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZU opened at $25.25 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

