Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 103.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Donaldson by 128.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

