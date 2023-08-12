Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.06.

TSE D.UN opened at C$12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.24 and a 12 month high of C$26.32. The stock has a market cap of C$421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

