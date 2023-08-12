Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.33.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

