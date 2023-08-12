Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 362,272 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
