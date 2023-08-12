Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 362,272 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,920,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 1,391,317 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 523,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 321,474 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 584.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 283,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 647.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 181,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 157,292 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.