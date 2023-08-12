Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 576 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.50. 3,230,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,406. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

