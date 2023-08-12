Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 143,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. 713,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

