Efficient Advisors LLC Has $44.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $44,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.42. 1,703,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

