Efficient Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

