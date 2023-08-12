Efficient Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 7,614,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

