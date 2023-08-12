Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.