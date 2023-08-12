Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
