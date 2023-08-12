Elrond Price Tops $30.48 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $787.09 million and $11.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $30.48 or 0.00103454 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,831,822 coins and its circulating supply is 25,826,670 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars.

