Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 35.2% in July

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:EDN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 44,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,745. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $364.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on EDN. Bank of America began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
