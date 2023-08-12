Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

ENTA opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,718,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

