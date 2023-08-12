Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.6%.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

