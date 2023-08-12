Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.22 on Friday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Get Energous alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Energous by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energous

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.