EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

ENS stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,647. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

