Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$4.62.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market cap of C$535.15 million, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

