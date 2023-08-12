Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $252.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

