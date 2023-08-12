ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 53.7% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 53.7% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.84 million and $143.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013924 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,423.48 or 1.00033065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02205594 USD and is up 119.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $518.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

