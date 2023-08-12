Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops One Day Volume of $61.19 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $61.19 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $17.72 or 0.00060250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,416.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00283714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00776943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00535798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00122600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,453,242 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

