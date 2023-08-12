Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.36 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $577,284.15 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

